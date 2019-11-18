Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

St. Thomas professional dental products company fined $50k after worker critically injured

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2019 6:07 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 6:12 pm
The Ministry of Labour handed down a fine of $50,000.
The Ministry of Labour handed down a fine of $50,000. via Google Maps/2019

Just over a year after a worker was critically injured in a fall from a stepladder, Maxill, Inc. in St. Thomas, Ont. has been fined $50,000.

The consumer and professional dental products company was also handed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge under the Provincial Offences Act.

READ MORE: St. Thomas plant company fined $55K after worker critically injured

According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker was assigned to inspect the drains on the roof of the building at 80 Elm Street in St. Thomas on Sept. 18, 2018.

To get to the roof, the worker “had to climb a six-foot aluminum stepladder to reach a vertical fixed access ladder attached to the side of the building, while carrying a five-gallon pail with tools and other equipment,” a statement from the ministry read.

The ministry says the stepladder tipped over as the worker stood atop it and reached for the fixed access ladder.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry did not provide specific details, but said the worker fell to a concrete pad below and sustained “a critical injury.”

READ MORE: Man suffers ‘critical injuries’ in workplace accident at Hamilton Steel manufacturer

The investigation found that there was “no safe means” to access the roof and there was still an 18-inch gap between the top of the stepladder and the bottom of the fixed access ladder. As well, the manufacturer’s instructions for the stepladder stated that the top should not be used as a step.

Maxill pleaded guilty to failing to “take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker at the workplace” and was convicted on Nov. 18, 2019.

Tips to avoiding injuries at home and in the workplace
Tips to avoiding injuries at home and in the workplace
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. ThomasWorkplace accidentMinistry of LabourSt. Thomas Ontariocritical injury st thomas workermaxill inc.maxill st thomas fined workplace injuryst thomas business finedst. thomas ministry of labour fine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.