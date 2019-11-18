Fisher Branch man busted for online threats against Manitoba RCMP

A Fisher Branch man is behind bars after threatening police on social media.
RCMP said they discovered “serious threats” directed at police on a public social media account Nov. 13, and their investigation led them to a suspect, 30, who they couldn’t find.
The next morning, officers went to the scene of a car crash in Fisher Branch and found that one of the people involved in the crash was the man they were looking for.
The suspect was arrested, and police found six knives on him, as well as two swords, ammunition and several notebooks after a search of his vehicle.
A further search of the man’s home turned up a rifle, ammunition, computers, cell phones and more notebooks.
Brian Hrominchuk was arrested for uttering threats, dangerous driving, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unsafe storage of firearms.
RCMP continue to investigate.
