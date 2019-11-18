Menu

Money

Winnipeg co-workers share lotto prize: ‘Holy smokes, $1 million?’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:32 pm
Santos, Santoyo and Yumang are sharing the $1 million jackpot.
A trio of Winnipeggers are $1 million richer after hitting it big with a Lotto 6/49 prize.

Co-workers Edilberto Santos, Bernard Yumang, and Eugenia Santoyo bought their ticket at the Pop & Shop on Regent Avenue West.

“Holy smokes, one million? No way!”, said Santos.

“I didn’t believe it until I called customer care and they said ‘Congratulations’!”

READ MORE: Lotto players from Neepawa, Morden win big

Santos said he’d like to save his money for his kids and family, and maybe take a cruise to Panama to celebrate. His fellow winners are also considering using their winnings for travel – taking trips to the Philippines or the Caribbean.

