Winnipeg co-workers share lotto prize: ‘Holy smokes, $1 million?’

A trio of Winnipeggers are $1 million richer after hitting it big with a Lotto 6/49 prize.
Co-workers Edilberto Santos, Bernard Yumang, and Eugenia Santoyo bought their ticket at the Pop & Shop on Regent Avenue West.
“Holy smokes, one million? No way!”, said Santos.
“I didn’t believe it until I called customer care and they said ‘Congratulations’!”
Santos said he’d like to save his money for his kids and family, and maybe take a cruise to Panama to celebrate. His fellow winners are also considering using their winnings for travel – taking trips to the Philippines or the Caribbean.
