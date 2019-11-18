Menu

Global BC recipes

Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Finalist: Candice’s Yulekake

By Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:46 pm
Favourite Family Recipe finalist Candice Gunderson shares her family’s version of Yulekake – a Norwegian Christmas bread. She tells how making the recipe has become a family tradition around the holiday season.

Yulekake:

2 cakes compressed yeast
½ cup lukewarm water
3 cups milk, scalded
½ cup butter
1 cup sugar
½ cup chopped citron
2 eggs, beaten
2 tsp salt
½ cup candied cherries
½ tsp crushed cardamom
2 cups raisins
10-11 cups flour

Dissolve yeast in water. Pour scalding milk over butter and when lukewarm add yeast, sugar, salt, and about half the flour. Beat well for ten minutes. Add eggs one at a time. Beating thoroughly, add fruit, cardamom and enough flour to make a soft dough. Knead and let rise again. Shape into five round loaves and place in a greased pan to rise for about an hour or until light. Brush top with egg yolks and milk mixture. Bake at 375F for 45 to 50 minutes. After removing from the oven brush top with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.

