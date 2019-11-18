Man charged with murder of Halifax teen makes first court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Halifax teen will return to court next week.

Kaz Henry Cox represented himself as he appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday for the first time since being arrested Friday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Triston Reece.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in death of well-known Halifax football player

Cox’s case has been set over until Nov. 28, at which time he is expected to appear with his defence lawyer.

Reece, who was known as a talented football player for the Citadel High School team, died in hospital shortly after being shot on Scot Street in the city’s west end July 26.

READ MORE: Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

The court room was packed with his family and friends.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside court, his mother Dale Russell thanked the people who turned up in support.