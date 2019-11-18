Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murder of Halifax teen makes first court appearance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 11:39 am
Triston Reece, 19, was a well-known football player who had competed on Citadel High School's team.
Triston Reece, 19, was a well-known football player who had competed on Citadel High School's team. Football Nova Scotia/Facebook page

A 40-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Halifax teen will return to court next week.

Kaz Henry Cox represented himself as he appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday for the first time since being arrested Friday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Triston Reece.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in death of well-known Halifax football player

Cox’s case has been set over until Nov. 28, at which time he is expected to appear with his defence lawyer.

Reece, who was known as a talented football player for the Citadel High School team, died in hospital shortly after being shot on Scot Street in the city’s west end July 26.

READ MORE: Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

The court room was packed with his family and friends.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside court, his mother Dale Russell thanked the people who turned up in support.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Halifax Provincial CourtCitadel High SchoolTriston ReeceKaz Henry CoxDale Russell
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.