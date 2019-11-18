Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Bridge collapse in France leaves teen dead, several others missing

By Johanna Decorse and Simon Carraud Reuters
Posted November 18, 2019 8:56 am
1 killed after suspension bridge collapses in France
WATCH: 1 killed after suspension bridge collapses in France

A 15-year-old girl died and several people are likely missing after a bridge collapsed into a river in southwestern France on Monday, emergency services said.

The 150 meter-long suspension bridge in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, collapsed as a lorry, car and possibly a van were crossing, the local prosecutor said. The bridge was limited to 19-tonne vehicles.

READ MORE: Deadliest bridge disasters over the past decade — and what caused them

Television images showed one car nose-down in the water, with only its rear lights and bumper above the surface. The mother of the deceased teenager was among three people rescued from the water, the prosecutor added.

The local prefect Etienne Guyot said the full number of casualties was not yet known.

A view shows the collapsed Mirepoix-sur-Tarn bridge in France, November 18, 2019, in this image obtained from social media. (Olivier le Corre/via REUTERS)
A view shows the collapsed Mirepoix-sur-Tarn bridge in France, November 18, 2019, in this image obtained from social media. (Olivier le Corre/via REUTERS)

“There are probably several people missing, we can’t yet determine how many,” Guyot told reporters. “Our priority is to find these people.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Italian designer of Genoa bridge that collapsed, killing 43, warned of corrosion in 1979

The bridge was inspected every six years and had shown no sign of structural weakness at its last inspection in 2017, the Haute-Garonne regional council told Reuters.

Senators last year called for more money to check and repair bridges across France after the collapse of a motorway viaduct in Genoa, Italy, killed 43 people.

© 2019 Reuters
FranceBridgebridge collapseGenoa bridge collapseFrance Bridge Collapsebridge collapse riverMirepoix-sur-Tarnteen dead bridge collapse
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.