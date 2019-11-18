Farm Boy recalls cheese ball products in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Food retailer Farm Boy is recalling six of its cheese ball products due to a potential listeria contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA said the products being recalled were sold in Ontario up to and including Sunday.

The agency added that products contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make consumers sick. Symptoms of the bacteria include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone who may have purchased the products is asked to either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

The six recalled products, according to the CFIA, are listed below:

Cheese Ball Trio — Fiesta, Cranberry Pecan, Bacon Cheddar and/or FB Cheese Ball Trio FB Blue Cheese & Walnut Ball Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball and/or FB Cran Pecan Cheese Ball Fiesta Cheese Ball and/or Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball FB Wht Choc Pecan Cran Ball Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball and/or FB Bacon Chedd. Cheese Ball

