Consumer

Farm Boy recalls cheese ball products in Ontario

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2019 7:21 am
Food retailer Farm Boy has recalled a series of cheese products due to possible listeria contamination.
Food retailer Farm Boy has recalled a series of cheese products due to possible listeria contamination. farmboy.ca

Food retailer Farm Boy is recalling six of its cheese ball products due to a potential listeria contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The CFIA said the products being recalled were sold in Ontario up to and including Sunday.

The agency added that products contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make consumers sick. Symptoms of the bacteria include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

READ MORE: Health Canada announces recall on some prenatal, postpartum vitamins

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone who may have purchased the products is asked to either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

The six recalled products, according to the CFIA, are listed below:

  1. Cheese Ball Trio — Fiesta, Cranberry Pecan, Bacon Cheddar and/or FB Cheese Ball Trio
  2. FB Blue Cheese & Walnut Ball
  3. Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball and/or FB Cran Pecan Cheese Ball
  4. Fiesta Cheese Ball and/or Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball
  5. FB Wht Choc Pecan Cran Ball
  6. Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball and/or FB Bacon Chedd. Cheese Ball
