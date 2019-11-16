West Kelowna Warriors look to break losing streak against Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors have a lot to prove Saturday night as they prepare to face down the Prince George Spruce Kings.
The Warriors’ seven-game losing streak was cemented after their most recent loss to the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
On Nov. 16, the Warriors battle the Prince George Spruce Kings, a club they faced back at the BCHL Showcase in Penticton. It was a close contest that saw the Spruce Kings prevail with a 3-2 win.
The Spruce Kings would also score first in this game.
Starting the game strong is a clear goal for Warriors head coach Brandon West. The Spruce Kings, meanwhile, are also hungry for a win after suffering their fifth straight loss Friday night.
Tonight, the Spruce Kings are debuting their new third jerseys, and are expected to come out strong against a Warriors team that historically hasn’t started hockey games off on the right note.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.
COMMENTS