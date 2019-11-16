Menu

West Kelowna Warriors look to break losing streak against Prince George

By Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 4:04 pm
Updated November 16, 2019 4:08 pm
The West Kelowna Warriors face the Prince George Spruce Kings Nov. 16.
The West Kelowna Warriors face the Prince George Spruce Kings Nov. 16. Garrett James Photography

The West Kelowna Warriors have a lot to prove Saturday night as they prepare to face down the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors’ seven-game losing streak was cemented after their most recent loss to the Cowichan Valley Capitals. 

On Nov. 16, the Warriors battle the Prince George Spruce Kings, a club they faced back at the BCHL Showcase in Penticton. It was a close contest that saw the Spruce Kings prevail with a 3-2 win.

The Spruce Kings would also score first in this game.

Starting the game strong is a clear goal for Warriors head coach Brandon West. The Spruce Kings, meanwhile, are also hungry for a win after suffering their fifth straight loss Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight, the Spruce Kings are debuting their new third jerseys, and are expected to come out strong against a Warriors team that historically hasn’t started hockey games off on the right note.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.

