World

Iraq protesters push closer to Green Zone as violence forces security forces to pull back

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA The Associated Press
Posted November 16, 2019 9:52 am
Iraqi protesters break through barricade on bridge to Green Zone
WATCH ABOVE: Iraqi protesters break through barricade on bridge to Green Zone

Iraqi security and medical officials say protesters have pushed closer to the Green Zone, Baghdad’s fortified seat of government, after security forces pulled back following a night of violent altercations.

The officials said Saturday that protesters took control of the strategic Khilani Square and part of Sinak bridge leading to the Green Zone, which houses Parliament and several foreign embassies.

Iraqi security forces use live gunfire to disperse protesters in Baghdad
Iraqi security forces use live gunfire to disperse protesters in Baghdad

Security forces are still deployed on part of the bridge in order to block the protesters from pushing into the Green Zone.

Officials say a roadside bomb killed three people and wounded 18 late Friday near Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protest movement. Another roadside blast in the southern city of Nassiriya wounded 18 that same evening.

The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
