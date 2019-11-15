Menu

Executive with Sikh Society of Hamilton charged with stealing over $100K: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:52 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 5:32 pm
Hamilton police say an exec with the Sikh Society of Hamilton has been charged with fraud.
Hamilton police say an exec with the Sikh Society of Hamilton has been charged with fraud. Google Maps

Hamilton police say a fraud investigation has led to multiple charges for a man who allegedly stole more than $100,000 from a charity.

Major fraud detectives began an investigation at the Sikh Society of Hamilton-Wentworth on Covington Street in August after complaints about financial mismanagement.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge former Conservative riding association president with fraud

Det. Sgt. Greg Doerr told Global News he could not get into the specifics of how the fraud was being committed due to the on-going investigation but did say that the society’s executive director committed the fraud over a period of a year and six months.

Jatinder Labana, 55, is facing five charges related to theft and fraud over $5,000, theft of mail, and making forged documents.

The Sikh Society has confirmed that Labana has been fired, and is no longer allowed to attend the Gursikh Temple on Covington.

He’s expected to face a judge at the Sopinka Courthouse on Dec. 17, 2019.

 

