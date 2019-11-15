Meth-fueled break-and-enter ends with stolen truck smashed in ditch near St. Francois Xavier

Send this page to someone via email

An apparent meth-fueled break-in at a St. Francois Xavier home has ended in arrest for a man and woman after family caught the pair in the act and gave chase.

RCMP were called to a break and enter at the home on Hwy 26 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the homeowners, who were out of the country, were alerted to the break-in through their alarm systems. They called nearby family members and police.

READ MORE: Headingley RCMP seeking suspects caught on camera in garage robbery

Those family members arrived to find two suspects leaving the home with stolen items.

The pair took off in a truck with the homeowners’ relatives on their tail.

When police caught up with the vehicles on Hwy. 26 they say the suspects tried to get away by veering off into a farmer’s field, but instead blew a tire and crashed into an embankment.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects took off on foot but were quickly caught by police.

READ MORE: Winnipeg among the cheapest cities to buy meth

Police say a substance believed to be meth was found in the suspects’ truck, which had been stolen from the RM of Springfield.

A 19-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing a list of charges including break and enter, flight from police, and possession of stolen property.

The Independent Investigations Unit has been notified and are investigating because both suspects were injured in the crash.

4:03 WFPS on challenges presented by meth crisis WFPS on challenges presented by meth crisis