Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Meth-fueled break-and-enter ends with stolen truck smashed in ditch near St. Francois Xavier

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 3:25 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 3:34 pm
A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing charges after family members helped chase down two suspects in a St. Francois Xavier break-in Thursday.
A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing charges after family members helped chase down two suspects in a St. Francois Xavier break-in Thursday. Handout/RCMP

An apparent meth-fueled break-in at a St. Francois Xavier home has ended in arrest for a man and woman after family caught the pair in the act and gave chase.

RCMP were called to a break and enter at the home on Hwy 26 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the homeowners, who were out of the country, were alerted to the break-in through their alarm systems. They called nearby family members and police.

READ MORE: Headingley RCMP seeking suspects caught on camera in garage robbery

Those family members arrived to find two suspects leaving the home with stolen items.

The pair took off in a truck with the homeowners’ relatives on their tail.

When police caught up with the vehicles on Hwy. 26 they say the suspects tried to get away by veering off into a farmer’s field, but instead blew a tire and crashed into an embankment.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects took off on foot but were quickly caught by police.

READ MORE: Winnipeg among the cheapest cities to buy meth

Police say a substance believed to be meth was found in the suspects’ truck, which had been stolen from the RM of Springfield.

A 19-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing a list of charges including break and enter, flight from police, and possession of stolen property.

The Independent Investigations Unit has been notified and are investigating because both suspects were injured in the crash.

WFPS on challenges presented by meth crisis
WFPS on challenges presented by meth crisis
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPBreak And EnterWinnipeg crimeMethHeadingley RCMPSt. Francois Xavier
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.