OHL Roundup: Thursday, November 14, 2019

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Zach Gallant completed the comeback with his second goal of the night just 30 seconds into overtime, and the Peterborough Petes edged the Niagara IceDogs 6-5 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mason McTavish also scored twice and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev tacked on four assists to help Peterborough improve to 4-0-1 in its last five games.

Liam Kirk with a goal and two helpers and Declan Chisholm also scored for the Petes (14-5-1), who trailed 5-3 with less than four minutes to play in regulation.

Ivan Lodnia struck twice while Oliver Castleman, Jake Uberti and Philip Tomasino also scored for the IceDogs (6-11-4).

Hunter Jones made 19 saves for Peterborough as Tucker Tynan kicked out 39 shots for Niagara.

The Petes went 3 for 5 on the power play while the IceDogs were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

BULLDOGS 5 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jan Jenik was in on all of the offence with three goals and two assists as Hamilton dealt the Battalion their 11th loss in a row.

Arthur Kaliyev and Ryan Winterton also scored while Zachary Roy turned away 35 shots for the Bulldogs (9-11-1), who halted a three-game losing streak.

Brad Chenier potted the lone North Bay (3-17-0) goal. Joe Vrbetic stopped 34-of-39 shots in a losing cause.

—

SPIRIT 4 67’S 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti broke a 3-3 deadlock at 18:18 of the third period as the Spirit slipped past Ottawa for their fourth win in five games.

Camaryn Baber, Jake Goldowski and DJ Busdeker also scored while Tristan Lennox made 17 saves for Saginaw (12-6-2).

Mitchell Hoelscher had a pair of goals and Marco Rossi netted the other for the 67’s (13-6-0). Cedrick Andree turned away 29 shots in defeat.

—

COLTS 8 ATTACK 5

BARRIE, Ont. — Ryan Del Monte, Jacob Frasca and Jason Willms all scored twice as the Colts downed Owen Sound.

Matej Pekar had a goal and three helpers and Nathan Allensen also found the back of the net for Barrie (11-6-1). Arturs Silovs made 30 saves for the win.

Aidan Dudas, Adam McMaster, Barret Kirwin, Daylon Groulx and Matthew Philip scored for the Attack (10-6-2). Nick Chenard kicked out 26 shots in defeat.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 14, 2019.

