Support staff workers, Peterborough-based school board reach tentative agreement

The union representing hundreds of support staff workers and the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board say they have reached a new, tentative collective agreement.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5555 represents more than 1,700 education workers with140 job titles, such as secretaries, custodians, maintenance, early childhood education and more.

The local’s two-year extension to a 2014-2017 deal expired in late August. A strike vote was called for September

In a joint press release issued Thursday afternoon, the union and school board stated the new three-year agreement is based on the provincial framework and incorporates collectively bargained issues and workplace considerations.

Details on the terms of the agreement, however, were not provided.

Prior to the deal, CUPE noted some issues included benefits, job security, wages and sick leave.

“With the provincial bargaining process and the current climate that we face, it is not an easy task to get a local agreement that meets the needs of all of our members,” stated Ron Maguire, president of Local 5555.

“We are pleased that both sides worked hard to find common ground, so that an agreement could be reached, making us one of only a handful of CUPE Education locals in the province with a local tentative agreement.”

The school board encompasses 93 schools (elementary, and secondary) in the City of Peterborough, Peterborough and Northumberland counties and Clarington.

“We thank the representatives from CUPE for the positive and respectful approach they brought to these negotiations,” stated Diane Lloyd, school board chairperson.

“On a number of local issues, we have found common ground that will benefit all. The dedication and commitment of our CUPE staff are crucial for the operation of our schools and the success of our students.”

Both sides will hold ratification votes on the agreement at a later date.