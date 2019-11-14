Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Lotto players from Neepawa, Morden win big

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 11:55 am
Lottery winners Emily Bernardino and Ariel Antonio.
Lottery winners Emily Bernardino and Ariel Antonio. Western Canada Lottery Corporation

It’ll be a very happy holiday season for two Manitobans after big lottery wins.

Neepawa’s Emily Bernardino and Morden’s Ariel Antonio are all smiles after collecting $250,000 and $100,000 respectively on recent lotto tickets.

Bernardino’s windfall came from a $4 quick-pick ticket, purchased at a Neepawa pharmacy. She matched all five numbers on a Daily Grand Bonus Draw.

READ MORE: ‘I nearly fell backwards into the ditch’: Winnipeg lotto player wins $9.5m prize

“I had to keep scanning the ticket,” said Bernardino. “It was unbelievable.

“I would like to pay off debt and help my family in the Philippines. It will be nice to have money in the bank.”

Tweet This

Antonio said he wants to use his winnings to buy a vehicle, then put money toward a house.

Story continues below advertisement

His ticket, purchased at a Morden grocery store, was a winner because he matched the last six tickets of the Extra number.

“I was shocked,” he said. “Very happy! Shaking!”

2019 HSC Millionaire Lottery : Milt Stegall
2019 HSC Millionaire Lottery : Milt Stegall
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LotteryWestern Canada Lottery Corporationlottery winnersManitoba Liquor & Lotteries
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.