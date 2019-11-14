Lotto players from Neepawa, Morden win big

Send this page to someone via email

It’ll be a very happy holiday season for two Manitobans after big lottery wins.

Neepawa’s Emily Bernardino and Morden’s Ariel Antonio are all smiles after collecting $250,000 and $100,000 respectively on recent lotto tickets.

Bernardino’s windfall came from a $4 quick-pick ticket, purchased at a Neepawa pharmacy. She matched all five numbers on a Daily Grand Bonus Draw.

“I had to keep scanning the ticket,” said Bernardino. “It was unbelievable.

“I would like to pay off debt and help my family in the Philippines. It will be nice to have money in the bank.” Tweet This

Antonio said he wants to use his winnings to buy a vehicle, then put money toward a house.

His ticket, purchased at a Morden grocery store, was a winner because he matched the last six tickets of the Extra number.

“I was shocked,” he said. “Very happy! Shaking!”

