Canada

City of Calgary, local organizations team up to build seasonal sports shelter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 6:51 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 6:52 pm
The City of Calgary and members of its sports community are teaming up to fund an air-supported shelter for one of the turf fields at Shouldice Athletic Park.
The City of Calgary and members of its sports community are teaming up to fund an air-supported shelter for one of the turf fields at Shouldice Athletic Park. Global News

The City of Calgary and members of its sports community are teaming up to fund an air-supported shelter for one of the turf fields at Shouldice Athletic Park.

The city made the announcement Wednesday in conjunction with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders, the Greater Calgary Amateur Football Association, the Calgary Minor Soccer Association and the Calgary Blizzard Soccer Club.

The initiative, called the 2019 Grey Cup Legacy Project, will provide a seasonal shelter that will allow the field to be used during the winter months in Calgary.

“The seasonal shelter is an opportunity for the City of Calgary to utilize an existing outdoor recreation facility year-round,” Calgary Councillor Ward Sutherland said in a statement.

“The shelter pilots an exciting financial framework for future facilities in line with the city’s partnership approach to service delivery. This shelter is the result of years of hard work among our partners to ensure the needs of citizens are served.”

The inflatable shelter will be available during the months of October to May.

The Stampeders are hosting the 107th Grey Cup this year. Proceeds from the Grey Cup Festival and Grey Cup 50/50 will be directed to the project through the Calgary Stampeders Foundation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
