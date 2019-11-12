Close to 5,000 children visiting Hamilton food banks a month, annual hunger report says

Send this page to someone via email

The agency that distributes close to 3.5 million pounds food every year to needy Hamiltonians says close to 5,000 different children make food bank visits each month.

Hamilton Food Share released its annual hunger report on Tuesday and says usage went up five per cent year over year, with an “alarming” 10 percent increase in the number of children lining up at the food bank.

The increase means children now make up 40 percent of those who use the service.

Of particular concern, according to Food Share Executive Director Joanne Santucci, is the snapshot of March 2019 which showed visits from children were up almost another 1,000 to just over 9,000, compared to the same time in 2018.

Meanwhile, overall numbers showed an increase of about 1,500 total visits year over year to around 23,000 in March 2019.

“I am disheartened that the increase in the number visits made by children to emergency food programs was up 10%,” said Santucci on Twitter.

The agency believes the “primary driver” of food bank use is lack of affordable housing.

Drawing from Canada Mortgage and Housing data, the report says those who access a food bank on average spend more than 50 per cent of their income on housing which puts them at “extreme risk of homelessness.”

Food share says over 2,000 households, or just over 4,000 people, are paying 50 per cent or more of their household income on their rent and utilities. Of those, about 400 people are paying 100 per cent or more of their total income on rent and utilities.

Another concern for Hamilton Food Share is the potential for more food bank visits. The agency says each visit delivers the equivalent of three to five days worth of food, with close to 5,000 people accessing the service more than once per month.

