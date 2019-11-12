Tractor trailer fire forces closure of eastbound Hwy. 401 through Quinte West

Quinte West OPP say officers responded to reports of a tractor trailer on fire in the eastbound lane of the highway, about 1.5 kilometres east of St. Hilaire Road, around 8:40 a.m.

Both eastbound lanes are currently closed between Glen Miller Road in Trenton and Wallbridge-Loyalist Road in Belleville — a stretch of about 18 kilometres.

Traffic is being detoured along the highway’s emergency detour routes.

No injuries have been reported, OPP said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.