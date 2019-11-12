Menu

Traffic

Tractor trailer fire forces closure of eastbound Hwy. 401 through Quinte West

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 10:18 am
Updated November 12, 2019 10:23 am
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Trenton and Belleville are closed following a tractor trailer fire on Tuesday.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Trenton and Belleville are closed following a tractor trailer fire on Tuesday. Quinte West OPP/Twitter

Quinte West OPP say officers responded to reports of a tractor trailer on fire in the eastbound lane of the highway, about 1.5 kilometres east of St. Hilaire Road, around 8:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Man faces impaired driving charges after wrong-way collision on Hwy. 401

Both eastbound lanes are currently closed between Glen Miller Road in Trenton and Wallbridge-Loyalist Road in Belleville — a stretch of about 18 kilometres.

 

Traffic is being detoured along the highway’s emergency detour routes.

No injuries have been reported, OPP said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
