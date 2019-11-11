Okanagan Second World War vet shares thoughts on rememberance

Send this page to someone via email

Among the crowds marking Remembrance Day at ceremonies around the Okanagan and across Canada were some of the country’s remaining Second World War veterans.

In Penticton, 99-year-old Henry Kriwokon was one of two Second World War veterans who attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the city’s trade and convention centre.

1:33 World War II veteran Henry Kriwokon marks Remembrance Day in Penticton World War II veteran Henry Kriwokon marks Remembrance Day in Penticton

It’s a similar story elsewhere, only around 33,000 of the more than a million Canadians who took part in that conflict are still alive today.

Kriwokon said two members of his 1,000 member regiment are still living and spoke about the importance of remembrance.

“How does anybody know why they are enjoying their freedom? Everybody’s just taking their freedom for granted. We had to give that to them.” Tweet This

Kriwokon’s service has been commemorated on a coin and postage stamp. He was one of the soldiers in the background of the well known World War II photograph ‘Wait for me, Daddy’ that pictures a young boy reaching for his father’s hand as the man walks in a column of troops.

A photo of Henry Kriwokon during his service in the Second World War. Courtesy Kriwokon Family

– with files from Shelby Thom