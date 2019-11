Send this page to someone via email

Crowds gathered at ceremonies around the Okanagan on Monday morning to remember the sacrifices of those who served in the armed forces.

Here is a look at those commemorations:

The crowd gathered at Kelowna’s City Park to mark Remembrance Day.

A pipe band takes part in Remembrance Day ceremonies in Kelowna. Dan Couch / Global News

The Rememberance Day ceremony at Rutland’s Lions Park Cenotaph. Sydney Morton / Global News

The Kelowna City Band plays as part of the Remembrance Day commemoration at Kelowna’s City Park. Jim Douglas / Global News

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Peachland. Travis Lowe / Global News

The Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Penticton. Shelby Thom / Global News

