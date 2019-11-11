Mike’s Monday Outlook: Warming up very slowly from the bitter cold

To say it’ll warm up from here might sound comforting in a way, but it’s starting from a very low point. Almost anything is warmer than it was on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg and around southern Manitoba.

This month has been cold and Monday morning was the second coldest temperature registered this month. The only colder temperature registered happened Sunday morning.

Coolest temperatures registered on Nov. 11, 2019. Global News

This cold weather was talked about all through last week on Global News on television and on the radio so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it is this cold, however, walking around my neighbourhood last night, I felt cold in a way that I wasn’t used to. I like the cool fall weather but it’s getting flat-out cold.

The general trend for the week will be some warmer weather moving into the eastern prairies. It will be a slow climb though, with a temporary set back on Friday. Tuesday will also see a big temperature swing. Strong southernly winds will help make that happen.

By Thursday, temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year before a temporary set back. Friday will be cooler once again before temperatures start to climb up closer to the freezing mark this weekend.

There will not be any significant snow around southern Manitoba as generally high pressure will be around, but without a layer of ice over Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, lake effect flurries will still be a possibility.

Stay warm out there.

Winnipeg\’s 5 day forecast from Nov. 11, 2019. Global News