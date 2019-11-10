Chicago takes on Toronto in non-conference showdown

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-7-4, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Chicago for a non-conference matchup.

The Blackhawks are 4-3-2 at home. Chicago has converted on 14% of power-play opportunities, scoring seven power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs are 3-3-0 in road games. Toronto has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 16.4% of chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 17 points, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists. Dylan Strome has totalled 7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 14 total assists and has recorded 18 points. Auston Matthews has recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.