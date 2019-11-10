OHL Roundup: Saturday, November 9, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

WINDSOR, Ont. – Curtis Douglas and Will Cuylle each scored twice as part of a five-goal third period, and the Windsor Spitfires came from behind to beat the North Bay Battalion 6-4 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cole Purboo and Jean-Luc Foudy also scored as the Spitfires (11-3-1) extended their win streak to seven games.

Brad Chenier had a pair of goals while Luke Moncada and Brandon Coe also scored to give the Battalion (3-15-0) a 4-1 lead before suffering their ninth loss in a row.

Kari Piiroinen stopped 10-of-11 shots in 27 minutes of action to pick up the win for Windsor. Christian Cicigoi turned away 35 shots for North Bay.

The Spitfires went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Battalion were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

WOLVES 7 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Owen Gilhula scored once and set up two more as Sudbury beat the Bulldogs for its fourth win in a row.

David Levin, Blake Murray, Quinton Byfield, Owen Robinson, Nolan Hutcheson and Jack Thompson also scored for the Wolves (13-7-0), who got 29 saves from Christina Purboo.

Logan Morrison, Arthur Kaliyev and George Diaco found the back of the net for Hamilton (8-10-1). Marco Costantini turned aside 31 shots in a losing cause.

—

FIREBIRDS 3 GREYHOUNDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Ethan Keppen broke a 2-2 tie at 4:58 of the third period as the Firebirds handed Sault Ste. Marie its seventh loss in a row.

Jake Durham and Cody Morgan also scored for Flint (12-5-0). Anthony Popovich made 29 saves for the victory.

Robert Calisti and Cole MacKay found the back of the net for the Greyhounds (6-12-1), who got 31 saves from Christian Propp

—

STORM 4 FRONTENACS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph scored the winner at 7:36 of the third period as the Storm doubled up Kingston for their sixth straight victory.

Keegan Stevenson, Pavel Gogolev and Josh Wainman also scored and Owen Bennett made 19 saves for Guelph (9-4-3).

Jordan Frasca and Zayde Wisdom had goals for the Frontenacs (1-14-3), who have lost 11 in a row. Ryan Dugas turned away 27 shots in defeat.

—

SPIRIT 2 STEELHEADS 0

SAGINAW, Mi. — Marshal Frappier stopped all 24 shots his way as the Spirit blanked Mississauga.

Davis Codd and Cole Coskey supplied the goals for Saginaw (10-6-2).

Kai Edmonds kicked out 28 shots for the Steelheads (5-12-0).

—

OTTERS 4 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Daniel Murphy turned away 42 shots and Erie jumped out to a four-goal lead on its way to beating the Colts.

Maxim Golod, Hayden Fowler, Austen Swankler and Danial Singer scored for the Otters (9-6-3).

Nicholas Porco and Luke Bignell replied for Barrie (10-6-1). Jet Greaves made 21 saves in defeat.

—

KNIGHTS 4 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Liam Foudy scored twice and Connor McMichael had a goal and two helpers as London doubled up the Attack.

Dylan Myskiw turned aside 41 shots while Alec Regula added the other goal for the Knights (10-4-2).

Aidan Dudas and Igor Chibrikov scored for Owen Sound (9-5-2). Mack Guzda made 39 saves in a losing cause.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.

