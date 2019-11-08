Saint-Michel’s Muslim community honours veterans

Send this page to someone via email

Saint-Michel’s Muslim community is honouring those who have served Canada with a special ceremony.

This is the ninth year the Muslims for Remembrance campaign has taken place across the country, but Friday’s event in the neighborhood of Saint-Michel was the first one held in Montreal.

The solemn ceremony was organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at. It’s being celebrated now because it’s National Aboriginal Veterans Day, a memorial day observed in Canada in recognition of Indigenous contributions to military service.

2:08 No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day

Those in attendance reflected on the sacrifices made, played the Canadian anthem and read the poem “In Flanders Fields”.

They also observed two minutes of silence for those who lost their lives.

READ MORE: How to wear your poppy like a military veteran for Remembrance Day

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers say it’s important to take the time to do so, as loving their country is an essential part of their Muslim faith

“And to do these ceremonies to show our love to those ones who sacrificed their lives for our country,” said the mosque’s Imam, Nabil Mirza.

Veterans from the area were invited to the event, including Michael Benigno, the chief of the Saint-Jean Ambulance Division.

“For me, it’s a first, and I’m very honoured to see [it],” Benigno said.

3:48 A look at the Muslims that fought for Canada in both World Wars A look at the Muslims that fought for Canada in both World Wars