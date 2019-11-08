Saskatoon man calls New York City Marathon experience ‘humbling’

Send this page to someone via email

Since he was 22 years-old Brian Michasiw has run about 20 marathons.

“Boston, Chicago, Lisbon – Saskatoon, of course,” Michasiw said.

Michasiw owns running store, Brainsport, in Saskatoon.

For the first time, the almost 50 year-old can add the New York City Marathon to the list.

“I thought it was over – my knees have become arthritic, but I’ve been doing lots of core strength, stretching and working with a trainer,” he explained.

“I finally feel like I’m kind of back, so it’s really satisfying.”

Two years ago, was coming off of an injury which kept him from crossing that finish line.

“My coach and I decided I’d stop the marathon at 17 miles – which was a really hard thing to do, because you don’t get one of these,” he said, holding up his medal.

Michasiw finally earned himself some hardware, but said the experience, like most marathons, is tough.

“I felt really good until 24 miles,” he said.

“The last two miles you’re running through Central Park, and it was so hard – I ended up walking a little bit and I was fine with that.”

Roughly 50,000 people from all over the world took part in the marathon on Nov. 3, with hundreds of thousands more in the cheering section.

Brian Michasiw ran in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3. Courtesy: Brian Michasiw

“Everyone is holding up signs, cheering you on,” Michasiw said. “It’s really humbling to be part of something so big.”

It’s also incredibly motivating, according to Michasiw and what makes the New York City Marathon really special – especially when you feel like giving up.

“I just [wanted] to stop and sit down and curl up in the fetal position,” he said.

“You get these people, these total strangers they’re encouraging you to go and you really feel it.”

Crowd at the New York City Marathon. Courtesy: Brian Michasiw

Michasiw finished the 42.2 kilometer race in three hours and 33 minutes – one hour slower than his best.

He said that didn’t matter.

“I didn’t care at all – I was just happy to finish it.”