Crime

Portage RCMP arrest six in liquor store theft, seize 40 bottles

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 2:51 pm
New anti-theft entrances/exits are being considered for Manitoba Liquor Marts.
Portage la Prairie RCMP have arrested six people in connection with a liquor store theft.

Police said the incident took place Thursday evening at the Saskatchewan Avenue Liquor Mart, when a group of people entered the store wearing Halloween masks, filled backpacks with bottles of booze, and fled in a white pick-up truck.

Witnesses told RCMP the truck’s licence plate number, which was passed on to other nearby police agencies.

The truck was stopped by a Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer just north of Portage la Prairie at Road 71 North and Road 35 West, and additional RCMP cars arrived to help out.

Police said they spotted a large amount of alcohol in both the cab and the box of the pick-up truck, as well as Halloween masks. More than 40 bottles were seized and the truck was towed.

Story continues below advertisement

Four adults and two youths were arrested and face charges of disguise with intent to commit and offence and theft under $5,000.

“These arrests will make a difference and were possible because the public immediately alerted police and provided officers with detailed information about the suspects and the vehicle,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“We recognize that the increase of liquor store thefts is concerning to the public and we want to assure Manitobans that our officers will continue to rapidly respond and to lay charges against those responsible.”

Manitoba justice minister says Liquor Mart thieves will be prosecuted
