Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough teen charged after allegedly brandishing pellet gun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 12:16 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police charged a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another person. Global News File

A Peterborough teen has been arrested and charged with pointing a firearm following an alleged incident on Wednesday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to a 911 call reporting a teen with a firearm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy attempted to intervene in a verbal dispute between a man and the alleged male victim.

READ MORE: ‘Significant seizure’ of drugs, guns will disrupt street trade — Peterborough police chief

Police say the 16-year-old brandished a pellet gun and proceeded to chase the alleged victim along a footpath in the area of Gilchrist and McDonnel streets. A passerby called 911 to report the alleged incident, police say.

A short time later, officers say they located the suspect at a residence. He was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Poppy donation box among items stolen from Peterborough business — police

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused’s name cannot be released.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for the alleged victim on four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Halifax Regional Police offers no longer allowed to take guns home
Halifax Regional Police offers no longer allowed to take guns home
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceYouthFirearmPeterborough crimePellet GunPointing a firearmMcDonnel StreetTeen ArrestedPeterborough teen arrestedGilchrist StreetPeterborough pellet gun
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.