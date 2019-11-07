Peterborough teen charged after allegedly brandishing pellet gun

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough teen has been arrested and charged with pointing a firearm following an alleged incident on Wednesday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to a 911 call reporting a teen with a firearm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy attempted to intervene in a verbal dispute between a man and the alleged male victim.

Police say the 16-year-old brandished a pellet gun and proceeded to chase the alleged victim along a footpath in the area of Gilchrist and McDonnel streets. A passerby called 911 to report the alleged incident, police say.

A short time later, officers say they located the suspect at a residence. He was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused’s name cannot be released.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for the alleged victim on four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

