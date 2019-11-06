Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Orillia, Midland, surrounding communities

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A winter weather travel advisory has been put in place by Environment Canada for Orillia, Midland, Lagoon City, Washago, Coldwater and Orr Lake.

Snow squall bands are expected to begin Wednesday night and to shift south throughout the night, slowly moving out of the region by Thursday morning.

According to Environment Canada, total local snowfall accumulations of five to 10 centimetres are expected by Thursday morning.

Locally heavy snow and reduced visibility at times is possible. Falling temperatures Wednesday night may also cause roads to become icy or slippery.

Environment Canada says residents should prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times.

1:47 Adjusting to winter road conditions Adjusting to winter road conditions

Story continues below advertisement