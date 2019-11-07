Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Peterborough post-secondary students gather 160 pounds of trash during cleanup at Del Crary Park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 3:18 pm
Fleming College and Trent University students participated in the third annual Great Canadian Shoreline cleanup at Del Crary Park on Saturday.
Fleming College and Trent University students participated in the third annual Great Canadian Shoreline cleanup at Del Crary Park on Saturday. Kathy Nguyen/Fleming

Post-secondary students collected more than 160 pounds of trash at Del Crary Park in Peterborough during the third annual Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup on Saturday.

Sixty-one volunteers, including Fleming College and Trent University students, staff and community members, did an extensive cleanup of the downtown park.

The post-secondary institutions teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund Canada’s Living Planet @ Campus for the cleanup, which is a national conservation program

READ MORE: Easy ways to cut your family’s plastic waste

According to Fleming College, Saturday’s cleanup efforts gathered:

  • 161.5 lbs. of trash
  • 2,960 cigarette butts
  • 278 pieces of plastic
  • 249 food wrappers
  • 187 pieces of paper

“Pollution is a growing concern, and when it collects in our local parks and directly affects our wildlife populations, we all have an obligation to make a difference,” stated Fleming College president Maureen Adamson.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very proud of this initiative, and of our staff and students, and all who participated and made their contribution to our community.”

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup — recognized as one of the largest direct-action conservation programs in Canada — is an initiative that encourages the community to take action towards keeping shorelines clean, increasing awareness of proper waste diversion and the ways it affects water and aquatic habitats.

175,000 cigarette butts removed from Peterborough’s downtown core
175,000 cigarette butts removed from Peterborough’s downtown core
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughGarbageTrent UniversityFleming CollegeSustainabilitycleanupWorld Wildlife Fundcigarette buttsDel Crary ParkGreat Canadian Shoreline CleanupPeterborough Cleanup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.