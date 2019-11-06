Menu

Crime

$40K of fentanyl, other drugs seized following arrest in Brockville drug store

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 4:25 pm
Brockville police charged two men after they say they discovered thousands of dollars of drugs in their vehicle.
Two men were arrested after they allegedly fled from police into a Brockville drug store on Monday.

According to a police news release, around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Brockville police tried to stop two men in a white Dodge pickup truck parked in a Rexall parking lot because it had reportedly been driving erratically in the city’s south end.

When police arrived, they say the men ran into the Rexall, where they were immediately arrested.

After the arrest, police say they seized $40,000 worth of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone and marijuana.

Police say they also found weapons and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Two men, one 54 and the other 41, were charged with weapons offences, breach of court orders, possession of stolen property and Cannabis Act charges.

The 54-year-old was also charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

