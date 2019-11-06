Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for 2 men after 10-year-old girl reportedly grabbed at Kingsway Mall

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 6, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 2:19 pm
Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall.
Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are looking for help identifying two men who approached and reportedly grabbed a 10-year-old girl on Friday at Kingsway Mall.

Police were called after the girl reported that two men approached her in conversation and one of them reportedly grabbed her arm.

READ MORE: Police accuse man of taking young child hostage in Edmonton CBSA office

The girl wasn’t harmed and police said the men left the mall shortly after. She didn’t know either of the men, police said.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a medium build with a “high top fade” haircut. He was wearing blue pants and a camouflage zip-up hoodie with an orange line on the front.

Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall.
Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

The second suspect is described as a man with a thin build who was last seen wearing a plain orange baseball hat, blue jeans and shoes with white soles. He also had on a black-zip puffer jacket with a small grey logo on the front.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall.
Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

READ MORE: Theft of vehicles left to warm up or idle unattended on the rise in Edmonton: police

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeKingswayKingsway MallGirl approached at Kingsway MallMen approach girl at Edmonton mallMen approach girl at mall
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.