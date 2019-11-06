Police search for 2 men after 10-year-old girl reportedly grabbed at Kingsway Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for help identifying two men who approached and reportedly grabbed a 10-year-old girl on Friday at Kingsway Mall.

Police were called after the girl reported that two men approached her in conversation and one of them reportedly grabbed her arm.

The girl wasn’t harmed and police said the men left the mall shortly after. She didn’t know either of the men, police said.

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a medium build with a “high top fade” haircut. He was wearing blue pants and a camouflage zip-up hoodie with an orange line on the front.

Edmonton police are looking to identify two suspects after a young girl reported being grabbed at Kingsway Mall. Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

The second suspect is described as a man with a thin build who was last seen wearing a plain orange baseball hat, blue jeans and shoes with white soles. He also had on a black-zip puffer jacket with a small grey logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.