‘The Boys’ TV show shoot at the site of the Toronto van attack cancelled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 11:39 am
Updated November 6, 2019 1:00 pm
Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city should have learned earlier that producers of a TV show planned to film a violent scene on the street where a van attack left 10 people dead.

Tory says the contents of the shoot – which has since been cancelled – only came to light in the past day when producers notified those in the area.

He says he spoke with the producer of “The Boys” this morning, and he recognized that the attack continues to traumatize neighbourhood residents.

READ MORE: Splashed drink led to end of deadly Toronto van attack, accused told police

Tory says it would have been incredibly insensitive for the shoot to go ahead.

The show, co-produced by Amazon Studios for the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, is currently shooting its second season in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

City spokesman Brad Ross says staff will be reviewing their processes to make sure that film permits take into consideration whether violent crimes have taken place in certain locations.

Alek Minassian, the man accused in the van attack, is facing trial in February 2020 on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Amazon Prime Video said they would provide comment on the scene later today.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
