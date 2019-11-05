Menu

Trending

7-year-old Texas girl sworn in as honorary police officer dies after battle with cancer

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:52 pm
6-year-old girl with cancer fulfills dream of becoming a police officer
WATCH: (From February 2019) Six-year-old girl with cancer fulfills dream of becoming a police officer

A young girl who became an honourary police officer earlier this year while battling cancer has died, according to the Freeport Police Department in Texas.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel,” the department said on its Facebook page Tuesday. 

Arias had Wilms’ tumour — a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys — and made headlines in February when Freeport police held a swearing-in ceremony for her. 

According to ABC13, the seven-year-old had wanted to become a police officer. 

READ MORE: 6-year-old Texas girl with cancer becomes an honorary police officer

This is how to talk to kids about your cancer diagnosis: expert
This is how to talk to kids about your cancer diagnosis: expert

Freeport police said that she was known as “Officer Arias 758.” She had a custom-made police officer’s uniform made for her February swearing-in ceremony, where she had to stand on a step ladder to take the oath.

Story continues below advertisement

Her story made headlines around the world, including at the BBC, Global News, and CNN.

Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come,” the Freeport police Facebook post read.

READ MORE: Parents of 19-year-old Calgary woman who died of cancer say young cancer patients need more support

Freeport is a city of about 12,000 people, located 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Houston.

Arias was first diagnosed with the rare incurable form of cancer in 2017, ABC13 reported.

Newfoundland boy dresses as Terry Fox for Halloween to raise money
Newfoundland boy dresses as Terry Fox for Halloween to raise money

With files by The Associated Press

 

