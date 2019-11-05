Survey seeks input on downtown Peterborough consumption, treatment site

A new online survey is seeking input on the impact a safe consumption and drug treatment site would have on the City of Peterborough .

The site would allow people who use injection drugs to do so under the supervision of health professionals in order to prevent opioid deaths.

In the fall of 2018, the Ontario government stated it was abruptly halting funding for a number of safe injection sites, including one proposed for Peterborough. Instead the province unveiled a revamped funding model for 16 supervised consumption facilities but Peterborough was not on the initial 15.

In June of this year, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith helped convene a committee to lobby the province for a CTS. The committee also launched a petition

Members on the committee include PARN, Peterborough Public Health, Canadian Mental Health Association, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien, Selwyn Township Deputy Mayor Sherry Senis (representing the County) and Fourcast (Four Counties Addiction Services Team) and the 360 nurse practitioner-led clinic.