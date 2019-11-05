Menu

Tech

Interac Corp. acquires Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 9:56 am
Insert your Bank Card at an older ATM, used by major banks on the Interac network. Interac Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys.
Insert your Bank Card at an older ATM, used by major banks on the Interac network. Interac Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys. The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host

Interac Corp. has signed a deal to acquire Ottawa-based digital security firm 2Keys.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Interac operates the debit payments system.

READ MORE: Tech issue affecting debit vendor leaves some Canadians unable to make purchases

The companies say 2Keys and its approximately 100 employees will join the company, adding its digital identification technology.

Founded in 1998, 2Keys designs, develops and operates digital identity systems.

2Keys is expected to operate as a subsidiary of Interac and maintain its core lines of business established with public and private sector organizations.

Fighting debit card fraud
Fighting debit card fraud
© 2019 The Canadian Press
