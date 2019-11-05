Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Toronto home sales up 14 per cent in October, benchmark price rose 5.8 per cent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 9:30 am
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property.
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property. Graeme Roy / Canadian Press

TORONTO – The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales rose 14 per cent in October compared with a year earlier even as prices rose.

The board says there were 8,491 sales in the Greater Toronto Area in the month, up from 7,448 sales in October 2018.

The composite benchmark price rose by 5.8 per cent in the month for the strongest annual growth rate since December 2017, while the average selling price was up 5.5 per cent to $852,142.

READ MORE: Home sales up 15% in September compared to a year ago: CREA

Detached home sales rose 19.6 per cent with the average selling price up three per cent to $1.05 million. Condo sales were up 5.1 per cent with the average selling price up 9.6 per cent to $617,410.

Prices climbed as Toronto’s population continued to grow and the number of new listings in the month dropped by 9.6 per cent to 13,050.

Story continues below advertisement

A lack of housing supply is also pushing up rental rates. TREB says the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was up 5.8 per cent so far this year compared with last at $2,209, while rent for a two-bedroom apartment was up 4.7 per cent to $2,888.

Toronto Real Estate: Year in Review & Outlook for 2019
Toronto Real Estate: Year in Review & Outlook for 2019
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TorontoGreater Toronto AreaToronto Real Estate BoardTREBToronto home salestoronto homesGTA home salesGTA homesToronto home sales October
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.