November 9 – Heart Fit Clinic

By 630CHED
Posted November 4, 2019 5:23 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 5:24 pm
Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.
Cardiovascular disease doesn’t come with warning signs.
Going for heart health assessments helps you know your risks and prevent heart disease.

Heart Fit Clinic has a unique, innovative approach and looks to new screening methods far beyond assessing typical symptoms such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The results can be lifesaving since nearly half of heart attack patients don’t display any common symptoms.

If you’re serious about your heart health, then consider the Heart Fit Clinic and book your FREE consultation today by calling 780-733-1233.

