Politics

Jewish group seeks apology after NDP MPP tweets support for Palestinian ‘terrorist leader’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 5:07 pm
Ottawa Centre NDP candidate — now MPP — Joel Harden parks his cargo bike outside his campaign office in Ottawa on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Ottawa Centre NDP candidate — now MPP — Joel Harden parks his cargo bike outside his campaign office in Ottawa on Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

TORONTO — A Jewish advocacy group is seeking an apology from the Ontario NDP over a politician’s tweets in support of a former Palestinian lawmaker who belongs to a designated terrorist group.

Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden tweeted last week that he was “saddened, sickened and disgusted” by the treatment of Khalida Jarrar, a senior official with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Jarrar’s family says Israeli authorities have rearrested her just months after she was released from being in detention without charges for 20 months.

The CEO of B’nai Brith Canada says it’s “appalling” that an elected official would call for the release of a leader of what Canada has designated an anti-Semitic terror group.

B’nai Brith says it sought an apology from Harden and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, but had not received a response by Monday afternoon.

The Ontario NDP’s provincial secretary says in a statement that the party denounces terrorism in any form.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsAndrea HorwathOttawa newsontario ndpOntario. NewsB’nai Brith CanadaB'Nai BrithJoel HardenOttawa Centre MPPKhalida JarrarPopular Front for the Liberation of Palestine
