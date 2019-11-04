Jewish group seeks apology after NDP MPP tweets support for Palestinian ‘terrorist leader’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A Jewish advocacy group is seeking an apology from the Ontario NDP over a politician’s tweets in support of a former Palestinian lawmaker who belongs to a designated terrorist group.

Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden tweeted last week that he was “saddened, sickened and disgusted” by the treatment of Khalida Jarrar, a senior official with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Saddened, sickened and disgusted by the continued abuse of Khalida Jarrar, my parliamentary colleague, by Israeli occupation forces. @cafreeland @JustinTrudeau we insist you demand her release immediately. #canpoli #freekhalidajarrar https://t.co/rUz3ZxZ3Qa — Joel Harden (@JoelHardenONDP) October 31, 2019

Jarrar’s family says Israeli authorities have rearrested her just months after she was released from being in detention without charges for 20 months.

The CEO of B’nai Brith Canada says it’s “appalling” that an elected official would call for the release of a leader of what Canada has designated an anti-Semitic terror group.

B’nai Brith says it sought an apology from Harden and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, but had not received a response by Monday afternoon.

The Ontario NDP’s provincial secretary says in a statement that the party denounces terrorism in any form.