Canada

QCGN awards school board commissioner

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 8:26 pm
Lester B. Pearson’s Joshua Arless honoured with Goldbloom Award
The Goldbloom Awards honour the achievements of leaders in Quebec's English speaking community. Global's Phil Carpenter sat down with one of this year's recipients Joshua Arless, the Lester B. Pearson school board commissioner.

Joshua Arless really is committed to serving his community.

That’s why he’s among four Anglophone Quebecers who are being awarded the Quebec Community Groups Network Goldbloom Awards for 2019.

“I was taught at a very young age that being involved in one’s community is very important,” he told Global News.

So when there was an opportunity, he ran in school board elections in 2014 — and won. He’s the commissioner for Dorval and Lachine for the Lester B. Pearson school board. He was just 25 years old when he was elected, which made him the board’s youngest commissioner. Five years later, he is still is the youngest.

“I have a very unique outlook on the education system,” he said. “Because of my age, I’m more connected with the students and I’m more aware of their issues. I know that a more diverse table in any level of governance or any level of management helps.”

Jennifer Park, a Lester B. parent, has known Arless since he was student, and she agrees that having a younger voice on the board helps.

“When you’re young, you tend to think a different way,” she explained. “You think out of the box, you think very straightforward.”

She’s impressed with his work but noted out that he serves his community in other ways too.

“He’s helped out in community activities, political, non-political — just being a person that’s really engaged with the community.”

Arless splits his time between the board and working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ottawa, but much of his heart is in his community, because he believes in the school board.

“It’s our little section of society that we can cultivate our values and ensure that our language is protected,” said Arless. “It’s very important.”

