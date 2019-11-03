Menu

Politics

Ontario CUPE education workers to announce result of ratification vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 9:54 am
Updated November 3, 2019 9:59 am
Ford government dodges CUPE strike but more education labour woes ahead
WATCH ABOVE: After narrowly averting a massive strike by 55,000 educational support workers, Premier Doug Ford’s government will now turn full attention to teacher negotiations. Travis Dhanraj reports. (Oct. 7)

TORONTO – Unionized education workers say they will announce the results of Ontario-wide ratification votes on Monday.

The 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees and government reached a tentative central agreement a month ago.

Under the deal, the custodians, early childhood educators and clerical staff will get a one per cent wage increase.

READ MORE: CUPE education workers, Ontario government reach tentative deal to avoid strike

The agreement also calls for millions of dollars in government funding to restore as many as 1,500 jobs the Ford government cut.

The union says it will provide further details of the deal at a news conference at the legislature.

It also plans to announce steps it says are needed to address underfunding in Ontario’s public education.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentCUPEOntario EducationOntario schoolsCanadian Union Of Public EmployeesOntario education workersCUPE OntarioCUPE Ontario education workersCUPE Ontario education workers contract
