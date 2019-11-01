Menu

Portage la Prairie teen, 15, last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 5:09 pm
Devon Scott.
RCMP/Handout

Portage la Prairie RCMP are searching for a missing teen, last seen in Winnipeg.

Devon Scott, 15, was last seen Sept. 19 on College Avenue in Winnipeg.

He’s described as slim, 5’9″, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a scar between his eyebrows.

Police said he’s believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
