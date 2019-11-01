Portage la Prairie teen, 15, last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Portage la Prairie RCMP are searching for a missing teen, last seen in Winnipeg.

Devon Scott, 15, was last seen Sept. 19 on College Avenue in Winnipeg.

He’s described as slim, 5’9″, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a scar between his eyebrows.

Police said he’s believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

