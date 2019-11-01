Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man wearing Halloween mask robs variety store: London police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 3:47 pm
According to officials, a man wearing a Halloween mask entered a variety store on Waterloo Street at around 1:10 p.m. Oct. 31. Police say the suspect was armed with what was believed to be a gun.
According to officials, a man wearing a Halloween mask entered a variety store on Waterloo Street at around 1:10 p.m. Oct. 31. Police say the suspect was armed with what was believed to be a gun. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say a 32-year-old London man has been charged after an armed robbery at a variety store.

According to officials, a man wearing a Halloween mask entered a variety store on Waterloo Street at around 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Police say the suspect was armed with what was believed to be a gun.

The suspect approached the cashier, demanded money and fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to officials.

A suspect was identified and officers arrested him at around 3:15 p.m. in the south end of the city.

READ MORE: Guilty verdict for London police officer in death of Debra Chrisjohn

A 32-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A replica gun was seized, police added.

Police say the victim was not physically harmed.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonRobberyLondon PoliceHalloweenLondon OntarioArmed RobberyConvenience StoreStoreStore Robberyvariety storehalloween robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.