Man wearing Halloween mask robs variety store: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 32-year-old London man has been charged after an armed robbery at a variety store.

According to officials, a man wearing a Halloween mask entered a variety store on Waterloo Street at around 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Police say the suspect was armed with what was believed to be a gun.

The suspect approached the cashier, demanded money and fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to officials.

A suspect was identified and officers arrested him at around 3:15 p.m. in the south end of the city.

READ MORE: Guilty verdict for London police officer in death of Debra Chrisjohn

A 32-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A replica gun was seized, police added.

Police say the victim was not physically harmed.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Friday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).