RCMP satchel with handgun, magazines and police radio stolen from Sherway Gardens Mall

Toronto police say an RCMP officer’s satchel containing a gun, as well as three magazines and a police radio were stolen from Sherway Gardens shopping mall in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

Police said it is reported that between 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. a Smith & Wesson 9mm model 5946 pistol inside a black satchel with a blue stripe was stolen.

The pistol is described as having a silhouette of a horse and rider, with “GRC” and “RCMP” engraved on the right side of the firearm.

In addition to the pistol being stolen, three magazines and a police radio were also stolen, police said. The investigation into the theft began at 10:04 p.m. and it is not clear why an RCMP handgun was at the mall.

Police did not release a suspect description.

Investigators are warning anyone who finds the satchel to not remove the gun from within it.

Police are asking if anyone has knowledge of or witnessed the theft to call Det. Const. Nicholas Caramanico or Det. Ray Direnzo of 22 Division Major Crime at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).