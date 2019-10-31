Democrat Katie Hill attacks ‘double standard’ in last speech before resignation

Send this page to someone via email

WASHINGTON –California freshman congresswoman Katie Hill says she’s resigning because of a double standard.

And she took shots at a husband she says was abusive and conservative operatives she says published photos of her that were taken without her knowledge or consent.

Hill added, “I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures (and) capitalized on my sexuality.” Hill identifies as bisexual.

She admitted to a relationship with a female campaign aide but denied an affair with a male congressional staff member, which would violate House rules. The House Ethics committee had opened a probe into the allegation.

