World

Democrat Katie Hill attacks ‘double standard’ in last speech before resignation

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 31, 2019 3:33 pm
Congresswoman Katie Hill slams ‘double standard’ in exit speech

WASHINGTON –California freshman congresswoman Katie Hill says she’s resigning because of a double standard.

And she took shots at a husband she says was abusive and conservative operatives she says published photos of her that were taken without her knowledge or consent.

READ MORE: Who is Katie Hill, the U.S. congresswoman at the centre of an ethics probe?

Hill added, “I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures (and) capitalized on my sexuality.” Hill identifies as bisexual.

She admitted to a relationship with a female campaign aide but denied an affair with a male congressional staff member, which would violate House rules. The House Ethics committee had opened a probe into the allegation.

Congresswoman Katie Hill resigns from Congress amid allegations of affair with staffer
© 2019 The Canadian Press
