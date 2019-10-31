Former Calgarian returns to direct season opener at Calgary Opera

Send this page to someone via email

Brenna Corner got her first taste of opera when she was barely out of kindergarten.

“I think I was six, I was a flower seller in Tosca,” Corner said.

“I think I walked on stage for about 15 seconds and threw some flower petals and then walked off stage but I was pretty convinced that nothing was ever going to get better than that.”

Little did Corner know then that things would get much better, much later.

She was living in Calgary at the time but by age 12, she had moved to High River. The city, however always remained close to her heart.

After graduating high school, Corner, who comes from a theatre family and was well established in High River’s theatre community, studied the art.

“I was actually really sort of torn between classical, sort of Shakespearean kind of theatre and musical theatre and then someone said, ‘Hey, have you heard of opera? It’s Shakespeare and musical theatre at the same time!’ Corner recalled. “And I was like, ‘What?’ and then I was totally hooked.”

Her pursuit of directing and creating operas would lead her back to Calgary where she learned the ropes as an assistant director before moving south of the border.

Since 2016, Corner’s creative services as a director have been in high demand but it’s her most recent project that has her most excited.

Corner has been hired by Calgary Opera to direct it’s season-opening production of La Boheme.

“It’s absolutely thrilling,” gushed Corner, “and you know something I really… it’s kind of been like my super-secret, inside goal for a really long time,” she said laughing. Tweet This

“To be back here and getting to create this piece with these incredible artists and with the staff and the people that sort of helped train me in a way is kind of surreal actually.

“It’s kind of amazing!”

Corner expects to see many family and friends from High River’s theatre community in the audience for opening night of La Boheme on Nov. 9.

Once the production wraps, Corner will head to her next project directing with the Israeli National Opera.

This is Calgary Opera’s 48th season and the first under new Grammy and Juno Award-winning artistic director Bramwell Tovey.