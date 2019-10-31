Supreme Court won’t hear appeal from Quebec election night shooter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear Richard Henry Bain’s appeal of his sentence for shooting a man on election night in Quebec seven years ago.

Bain was convicted of killing lighting technician Denis Blanchette outside a Parti Québécois rally on Sept. 4, 2012, as premier-designate Pauline Marois delivered a victory speech inside.

In 2016, Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer sentenced Bain to life in prison without possibility for parole for 20 years after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder as well as three counts of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Quebec election shooter Richard Henry Bain to serve 20 years before parole eligibility

Bain’s defence had argued unsuccessfully that he should be found not criminally responsible for the killing.

In March, a five-judge Quebec Court of Appeal panel dismissed Bain’s request for parole eligibility after serving 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.