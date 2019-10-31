Menu

Canada

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal from Quebec election night shooter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 11:20 am
Police and firefighters work at the rear of an auditorium where a gunman shot and killed at least one person during the PQ victory rally on September 5, 2012, in Montreal. . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear Richard Henry Bain’s appeal of his sentence for shooting a man on election night in Quebec seven years ago.

Bain was convicted of killing lighting technician Denis Blanchette outside a Parti Québécois rally on Sept. 4, 2012, as premier-designate Pauline Marois delivered a victory speech inside.

In 2016, Quebec Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer sentenced Bain to life in prison without possibility for parole for 20 years after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder as well as three counts of attempted murder.

Bain’s defence had argued unsuccessfully that he should be found not criminally responsible for the killing.

In March, a five-judge Quebec Court of Appeal panel dismissed Bain’s request for parole eligibility after serving 10 years.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsParti QuebecoisSupreme Court Of CanadaPauline MaroisRichard Henry BainPQQuebec election-night shootingGuy CournoyerQuebec election night shooting 2014
