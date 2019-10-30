Directwest, SecurTek and Unifor employees reach new 3-year deal

Send this page to someone via email

Two more striking Crown Corporations officially came to terms on a new collective agreement.

SaskTel companies Directwest and SecurTek and Unifor members voted in favour of a new three-year deal, in an announcement made on Wednesday.

Highlights of both agreements include a one per cent increase for all weekly rates effective March 20, 2019. Pay will increase by two per cent each year in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re pleased that the members of Unifor have ratified this agreement, and I would like to commend the professionalism and diligent efforts of all those involved in bargaining – management and union members,” said John Meldrum, SecurTek acting president.

“This new three-year agreement allows us to continue operating successfully in the competitive security monitoring industry.”

Workers have been without an agreement since March 19, 2019 and began striking on Oct. 4.

Unifor members from both companies did not receive a pay raise in their last collective agreement which lasted for two years, 2017-2019.

“The Unifor and Directwest bargaining committees have worked very hard to come to this agreement,” said Keith Jeannot, Directwest president.

Other highlights in the Directwest deal will see full-time employees be compensated for four of the 17 days of the labour disruption.

Full-time SecurTek employees will also receive four days of pay, while part-time employees will receive a pro-rated amount based on how much they worked in the four weeks prior to striking.

SecurTek will provide a Health Spending Account for each employee, while Directwest will make an additional one per cent contribution to each employee’s Health Spending Account in 2020, based on their salary.

Directwest employees will also receive another one per cent increase to their Health Spending Account in 2021.

SecurTek will contribute an additional $350 into their Health Spending Accounts in both 2020 and 2021.