Environment Canada calls for heavy rain in Ottawa for Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Those who are looking to trick-or-treat Thursday night should look to incorporate a raincoat into their costume as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for heavy rain in Ottawa.

According to the department, the potential for “significant rainfall” is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through Friday afternoon.

4:12 When should you let kids trick-or-treat on their own When should you let kids trick-or-treat on their own

“A low pressure system will approach Southern Ontario from the southwest,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible, with the heaviest rain occurring Thursday evening.”

The forecast also says strong wind gusts of 70 km/h are possible on Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

The department also recommends drivers turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance if it is raining and is urging drivers to remember pedestrians are more difficult to see when it is dark and raining.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP has released a list of tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard.

Trick-or-treaters should wear sturdy walking shoes.

Use makeup instead of masks. Masks can reduce one’s ability to see obstacles, vehicles and other people.

Carry a flashlight and select a costume with bright colours and reflective material to increase visibility to drivers.

Walk, don’t run and remember to stop, look and listen before crossing the street.

Never criss-cross the street. Cross at crosswalks or intersections. Trick-or-treat on one side of the street, then the other.

Never trick-or-treat alone, go in a group or with an adult.

If trick-or-treating with friends, tell your parents/guardians your route and when you will be home

Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and only go to homes that are well lit and that are participating in Halloween.

Never go inside a house to get your treat and never approach an unknown vehicle.

Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them.

Make your home safe for trick-or-treaters. Remove all objects around the outside of your house that could cause children to trip or fall.

Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters.

The OPP is also reminding motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters throughout the afternoon and evening on Thursday.