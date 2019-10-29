Menu

Canada

Fugitive Catalan leader denied entry to Canada will contest decision: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 5:21 pm
Federal Election: Blanchet calls out Trudeau over hypocrisy of Catalan separatist leader
WATCH: Blanchet calls out Trudeau during the federal election campaign over hypocrisy of Catalan separatist leader

The lawyer for the fugitive Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says his client has been officially refused entry into Canada.

READ MORE: Bloc Québécois leader calls on feds to let exiled Catalan leader enter Canada

Stephane Handfield said Puigdemont learned today an immigration official denied the Catalan leader’s Electronic Travel Authorization, which is required for European visitors to Canada.

Handfield says he will contest the decision in federal court.

Catalan protests: Thousands march in Barcelona calling for separatist leaders to be freed
Catalan protests: Thousands march in Barcelona calling for separatist leaders to be freed

Puigdemont has been trying to enter Canada for months at the invitation of a Quebec nationalist and separatist group.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge on Oct. 14. issued an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont following the sentencing of 12 of his pro-Catalonia independence colleagues.

READ MORE: Catalan leader heads to court after Canada refuses him entry for speaking visit

Story continues below advertisement

Puigdemont is sought by Spain on possible charges of sedition and misuse of public funds and has so far avoided extradition from Germany and Belgium, where he fled at the end of 2017, following a failed attempt to declare independence in the wealthy region.

Quebec sovereigntists rally in support of Catalan independence movement
Quebec sovereigntists rally in support of Catalan independence movement

— With files by The Associated Press

© 2019 The Canadian Press
