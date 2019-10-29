Menu

STARS called to north Perimeter Highway rollover

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 12:17 pm
STARS was called to a single vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.
STARS was called to a single vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

The STARS air ambulance was called to a crash on the Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the crash at the Perimeter Highway and Hwy 6 shortly after 8 a.m.

A truck on its side was the ditch at the scene, where RCMP say a vehicle with a lone occupant had crashed and rolled.

READ MORE: 16 vehicles pile up on Winnipeg’s perimeter highway as snowfall makes streets slippery

The westbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed while the air ambulance landed, but it’s not clear whether or not anyone was airlifted from the scene. Global News has reached out to STARS.

RCMP did not immediately know the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

