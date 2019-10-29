Northumberland Paramedics donate AED to Cobourg family violence prevention centre

Paramedics in Northumberland County have donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg.

On Tuesday morning, Northumberland Paramedics presented the AED, a donation made possible through Zoll Canada, as part of the service’s ongoing efforts to increase the availability of the life-saving technology and awareness of its proper use.

“Public access to AEDs is extremely important and can make a significant difference to the safety of residents,” said Northumberland Paramedics Chief Bill Detlor. “AEDs enable community members to deliver immediate medical assistance to a person experiencing sudden heart problems until paramedics arrive on scene. We are thrilled to equip another local organization with this important technology.”

Detlor says AEDs provide clear, easy instructions to support resuscitation of those in cardiac distress by delivering a shock to the heart. Immediate CPR, in combination with early access to automated defibrillation, may increase the chance of survival for a victim of sudden cardiac arrest by 75 per cent or more, he adds.

Prior to the donation, Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston says the organization did not have an AED in its building on Swayne Street in Cobourg.

“Cornerstone is always looking to enhance the safety and well-being programs we have on site for staff and clients, and we saw acquiring an AED through our local paramedics as a great opportunity as we don’t currently have this equipment in the building,” Johnston said.

“We are grateful for this generous donation and for the capabilities it will allow us as an organization. We are seeing clients with more and more complex needs, and the peace of mind this piece of equipment will bring to staff and clients is immeasurable.

“The goal is to never have to use it, but should a situation ever arise, we will be well prepared thanks to the Northumberland Paramedics and Zoll,” she said.

Community organizations interested in applying to receive an AED through the Northumberland Paramedics PAD program may submit an application, which is available online.

